Betty L. (Blake) Starling
Stedman—Mrs. Betty Loraine (Blake) Starling, 92 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 27, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Rev. Debbie Matthis. Burial will follow at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Wade.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Masks are requested as well as social distancing.
She was born September 15, 1928 to the late Bynum Etheridge Blake and Lily Mae Collins Blake. She is also preceded in death by her five siblings.
Betty retired as a Teacher's Assistant with Stedman Primary School with over 20 years of service. She was also a dedicated and supporting member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Stedman for many years, and a member of the Bennet Sunday School Class. She was a loving and faithful wife who cherished her husband and all of her family. Betty loved her God, her family and her church, always putting others needs before her own. She will be greatly missed by her family, church and many friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 73 years, Clarence H. "Dick" Starling, Jr. of the home; children, Bobby Hal Starling & wife, Judy of Madison, Alabama, Betty "Jackie" Starling of Stedman, Gail Starling Howell & husband, David of Sunset Beach, NC, and Richard Lee Starling & wife, Rebecca of Stedman; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
