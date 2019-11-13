|
|
Betty Lou Millard
Hope Mills—Betty Lou Squires Millard, 75, of Hope Mills, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in her home with family by her side.
Born in New Milford, CT, Betty was the daughter of the late Myron Henry and Grace Louise Wheeler Squires. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Maie Louise, Leroy Burr, Anson Henry, Gordon Myron, and Linda Ann.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Tanya Jo McLean and husband Trey; son, Thomas Harold Millard; granddaughter, Grace Emmeline McLean; brother, Peter Wayne; sister, Suszan Martha; and a host of other family members and friends.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019