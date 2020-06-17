Betty Lou Parks Burns
Fayetteville—Betty Lou Parks Burns, 87, of Fayetteville, formerly of Red Springs, passed away on June 15, 2020. She was born in Hoke County to the late Hugh and Bessie Parks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Wilton Burns; son, Richard (Ricky) Wayne Burns; four brothers and one sister.
Betty was employed by Burlington Industries until her retirement.
Betty is survived by daughters; Lori Burns Steele (Anthony) and Brenda Burns Johnson (Gary), special granddaughter, Mindy Burns Coles (Michael), 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

The family wishes to express their love and appreciation to Betty's beloved caregiver, Ruth Maynor.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, June 18, 2020 between the hours of 1-3 pm at Crumpler Funeral Home of Red Springs. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held for family only at 3:00 pm at Crumpler Funeral Home with Reverend Sandy Saunders officiating. Graveside services will follow at Alloway Cemetery, Red Springs. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 107 East 4th Street, Red Springs, NC 28377.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
220 E 4Th Ave
Red Springs, NC 28377
(910) 843-9000
June 17, 2020
I have known Mrs. Burns since childhood and have many fond memories of her. I send my thoughts and prayers to her dear family who loved her immensely.
Beth McArthur
