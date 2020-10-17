Betty Lou Peterson (Boomer) EdgeWilmington—Betty Lou Peterson (Boomer) Edge, 81, passed away at the home of her daughter in Fayetteville on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Edge; ex-husband, Morris Boomer; and sons, Kenneth and Stephen Boomer. She is known for owning and operating Blown Rite Insulation in Wilmington, NC.Her journey began on October 28, 1938 in a little ole town called Saint Paul's, NC. Betty was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger. She was always up for an adventure and her favorite place to visit was the mountains, especially Cherokee. She loved to read her bible, praying for... and with others, spending time with family, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and very caring person. Always thinking of others first. 'To know her was to love her'. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life.Betty is survived by her daughters, Marcia (Doug) Livingston of Fayetteville and Lacy (Kris) Phillips of Wilmington; sisters, Mary P. Welsh of Lumberton, NC and Joyce A. Maylone of Waynesboro, PA; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of her wonderful life will be held at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home, 315 Willow Woods Drive, Wilmington, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm. There will be a visitation with the family before the service at 2:00 pm.She leaves a legacy of compassion and harmony, showing those that knew her how to lead with the heart.