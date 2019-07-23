|
Betty Lou Walton
Fayetteville—Betty Lou Walton, 80, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in her home.
Born in Cumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Luke and Mae Beal Wallace. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Adelaide Green; and her brother, Edward Wallace.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert E. Walton, Jr.; children, Wendy Tredway, Sandra W. Brewington, Jeff Walton, and Tracy Walton; brother, Boyd Dale Wallace and wife Kathy; sister-in-law Annise Wallace; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, and her church family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services in Hope Mills. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Betty was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 23 to July 24, 2019