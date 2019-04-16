|
Betty Louise Johnson
Goldsboro—Betty Louise Johnson, 84, passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2019 at the O'Berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center in Goldsboro, NC. She had been a resident there since 2006.
Betty was born on January 5, 1935 in Fayetteville, NC to the late John Monroe Johnson and Lillian Bacot Johnson. She attended Seventy-First High School and resided in the Seventy-First Township for most of her life. She was preceded in death by her six sisters.
Betty is survived by her niece, Renota Pierce Rich of Baja, Mexico and nephew, Samuel D. "Sam" Pierce of Fayetteville, NC.
A private service will be conducted later this week.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019