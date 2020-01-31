|
|
Betty Marie Campbell
Fayetteville—Betty M. Campbell, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Betty was born August 28, 1937 in St. Johns Newfoundland Canada to the late Michael J. and Alice L. Phelan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Campbell; sister, Lillian Delacey; brothers, Mike and Allan Phelan and granddaughter, Sharon Spain.
Betty is survived by her son, Edward C. Campbell and wife, Wendy; daughter, Alice L. Buckley (James Tanner) of Fayetteville; brother, Walter Phelan; sister in law, Ruby Phelan; niece, Gloria Hynes of Canada and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and special friends.
Visitation on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 10:30 am – 12:15 pm at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home followed by a service at 12:30 pm. Burial will be held at 2 pm at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020