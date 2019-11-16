|
|
Betty McCorquodale Draughon
Eastover—Betty McCorquodale Draughon, 72, of Eastover, went to be with the Lord November 15, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Theron McCorquodale and Magdalene McCorquodale Smith, February 10, 1947 in Godwin, North Carolina. Betty graduated in 1965 from Central High School.
Betty was married to her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Ray Draughon for 54 years. Betty and Ray built their business Draughon's Supermarket in Stedman, North Carolina and spent 40 years working together and loved all the customers and people they met over the years. They made lifelong friendships while in Stedman and were greatly missed when they retired and closed the store in 2012. Betty loved to travel and loved spending time with all of her family and friends. Most importantly she loved the Lord and she loved her church and church family of South River Community in Wade where she was very active in several ministries. Betty never met a stranger and everyone who knew her loved her. She was born a helper and a doer and she did just that every chance she was able. She will be missed by so many but the memories with her are so happy and special, we will hold those dear to our heart.
Betty is survived by husband Ray Draughon of the home, and by two children, Randy Draughon and wife Kelly of Fayetteville; and Angela Packer and husband Neil of Eastover; five grandchildren Chelsie Jordan (David) of Apex, Peyton Draughon of Atlanta, Ga; Kendal and Kaygan Draughon of Fayetteville and Zeb Packer of Eastover; two sisters Linda Lee and Marguerite Lockamy (John) both of Dunn and brother Benny McCorquodale of Falcon, and lots of nieces and nephews that were very dear to her heart. Betty was preceded in death by her son Harold Ray Draughon, Jr. in 2018.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2PM on Wednesday November 20 at South River Community Church, 6540 Goldsboro Road in Wade, NC. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2PM at South River Community Church with Pastor Lynn Mclaurin officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina at P.O. Box 2009 Fayetteville, NC 28302.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019