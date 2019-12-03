|
Betty McGugan Currie Wood
Greensboro — Mrs. Betty M. Currie Wood formerly of Red Springs, NC was born on September 28, 1934 to Locke Archie McGugan and Gladys Gibson McGugan of Red Springs and departed this life on November 30, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rowland Eugene Currie; second husband, Allen Wilton Wood Jr. ; brother David B. McGugan ; sister Ann Elliott ; and granddaughter Brenna Currie.
Betty is survived by her sons Larry Currie and wife Joann of Jamestown, NC, Keith Currie and wife Becky of Red Springs, daughter Marcia Currie of Calabash, NC ; grandsons Ben Currie and Michael Currie and wife Amanda ; one great grandson Easton Currie ; brothers Clyde McGugan and Harry McGugan and wife Zelma; sister in law Carolyn McGugan and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Red Springs on Saturday December 07, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
The family will receive friends at the church following the service. A private interment will be held for the family.
Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019