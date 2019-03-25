|
Betty Nalls Fortune
Lillington—Mrs. Betty Nalls Fortune, 85 passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1933 in Washington DC to Earl and Dorothy Nalls.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert L. Fortune.
She is survived by her son, Dale and his loving wife, Frankie of Lillington; two grandchildren, Bobby and Avery Fortune; and her sister, Penny Gardner of Fayetteville.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Floyd Benfield officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019