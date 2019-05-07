|
Betty Riddle Williford
Fayetteville—Mrs. Betty Riddle Williford, 75, of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Clifford Williford, Sr.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, Kimberly Smith Williams of Hope Mills, Pamela Smith Crusan (husband Jeff) of Hope Mills, and Michelle Williford Hallas (husband Steve) of Fayetteville; one son, Larry Clifford Williford, Jr. (wife Misti) of Farmville; seven grandchildren, Kristyn, Macy, Logan, Ashlyn, Lauren, Larry III, and Ella, and her beloved dog Buddy.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Charles Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Lafayette Memorial Park following the service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 7 to May 8, 2019