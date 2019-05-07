Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Betty Riddle Williford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Riddle Williford Obituary
Betty Riddle Williford
Fayetteville—Mrs. Betty Riddle Williford, 75, of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Clifford Williford, Sr.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, Kimberly Smith Williams of Hope Mills, Pamela Smith Crusan (husband Jeff) of Hope Mills, and Michelle Williford Hallas (husband Steve) of Fayetteville; one son, Larry Clifford Williford, Jr. (wife Misti) of Farmville; seven grandchildren, Kristyn, Macy, Logan, Ashlyn, Lauren, Larry III, and Ella, and her beloved dog Buddy.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Charles Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Lafayette Memorial Park following the service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now