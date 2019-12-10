|
|
Betty Routon Ellsworth
Charlotte —Betty Routon Ellsworth, long time resident of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019, surrounded by her children.
Betty was born October 1, 1930 in Miami, Fla. A graduate of Duke University and an avid Duke Basketball fan, it was there she met John Ellsworth, her husband of 64 years. Betty had a wonderful spirit of adventure, loved the mountains, camping and creek walking. She always wanted to see what was around the next bend. In 1978 she packed up her 5 children in a car, hooked up the pop-top camper and took off across the United States to visit the National Parks. She was a thrill seeker in her own way and still well into her sixties and with a hip replacement, she was showing grandchildren how to slide down Sliding Rock!
Betty was an Adult Bible Teacher at Highland Presbyterian Church where she was Elder Emeritus. She was best known for her teachings on Revelation and being a Prayer Warrior. She loved reading and studying the Bible and serving with North Carolina Presbyterian Pilgrimage. She had a special way of making each of her children feel so special and loved. Her legacy will live on in their faith in an awesome and loving Heavenly Father, in their joy and love for each other and in her teachings to give thanks and praise in all things. It will live on in love, in the ties that bind, in family and in all the examples of faith, love, joyfulness, thankfulness, graciousness, praise and generosity that Betty lived out on a daily basis. These are her words in some notes she left for us: "There's a tremendous power in praise. Let it work in your hearts and you'll be a witness to God's Glory for everybody and a surprise to yourself".
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Ellsworth, and daughter, Susan Ellsworth Wiggs of Ellicott City, Md. She is survived by Susan's husband, Jimmy Wiggs, her daughter Laurie Ellsworth Gulley and husband Glenn, of Charlotte, NC; her son Jack Ellsworth and wife Sandy, of Wilmington, NC; her daughter Julie Ellsworth Winterling and husband Mark, of Willards, Md; and her daughter Mignon Ellsworth Balas and husband David, of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Melanie Parsons Ludden and husband John, Taylor Parsons and wife Sharon, Anna Wiggs Romano and husband Aaron; Brooks Wiggs, Maggie Winterling, Mignon Winterling, Corey Wiggs, Tristan Winterling, Alex Ellsworth, Aidan Ellsworth, David Wiggs, Katherine Balas and John Balas. She is further survived by three great grandchildren, Paul Ellsworth Ludden, Jack Elliott Ludden and Adaline Elizabeth Ludden.
A special heartfelt thanks to Stacey Dump, Charlene Champagne, the Asbury staff at Aldersgate in Charlotte and Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte who treated Mom with such care and dignity.
Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Home in Fayetteville. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Highland Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville at 2pm with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church – Attn: Food Pantry, 111 Highland Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28305-9972.
