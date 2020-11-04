Betty Ruth Alapati

Fayetteville—Betty Ruth Alapati passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the age of 88.

Betty grew up in Lumberton and also lived in Greensboro and Fayetteville, where she raised her children and several grandchildren. Her door was always open, and she was known to welcome anyone who needed a place to spend a holiday. Everyone called her "MaMa" or "Miss Betty" or "Betty Ruth."

Betty was a beautician and operated her own beauty shop out of her home, working up until a month ago. She was also a longtime member of Berean Baptist Church and resident of Montclair neighborhood.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Vance and Lessie Hatchell; beloved brother James Hatchell; and sons, Keith Bowen and Jimmy Bowen. She is survived by her loving husband, Al Alapati; daughters, Tina Bowen and Gina Lopez (Manny); youngest son, Jason Bowen; granddaughters, Christina Jones, Angela Bowen-Cannon (Tim), Beth Kemplin (Shaun) and Shannan Bowen Stevens (Lee); and grandsons, Gary Williams (Ashley), Keith Bowen (Ashley), Tai Alapati, Michael Bowen (Amber), Justin Lopez, Zachary Lopez, and Aiden Lopez; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, and funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, also at Reeves.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store