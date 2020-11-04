1/1
Betty Ruth Alapati
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ruth Alapati
Fayetteville—Betty Ruth Alapati passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the age of 88.
Betty grew up in Lumberton and also lived in Greensboro and Fayetteville, where she raised her children and several grandchildren. Her door was always open, and she was known to welcome anyone who needed a place to spend a holiday. Everyone called her "MaMa" or "Miss Betty" or "Betty Ruth."
Betty was a beautician and operated her own beauty shop out of her home, working up until a month ago. She was also a longtime member of Berean Baptist Church and resident of Montclair neighborhood.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Vance and Lessie Hatchell; beloved brother James Hatchell; and sons, Keith Bowen and Jimmy Bowen. She is survived by her loving husband, Al Alapati; daughters, Tina Bowen and Gina Lopez (Manny); youngest son, Jason Bowen; granddaughters, Christina Jones, Angela Bowen-Cannon (Tim), Beth Kemplin (Shaun) and Shannan Bowen Stevens (Lee); and grandsons, Gary Williams (Ashley), Keith Bowen (Ashley), Tai Alapati, Michael Bowen (Amber), Justin Lopez, Zachary Lopez, and Aiden Lopez; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, and funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, also at Reeves.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral
02:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
9104243700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeves Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved