1/1
Betty Ruth Britt
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ruth Britt
Hope Mills—Betty Ruth Britt, 75, passed away at her home on October 10, 2020. She was born in North Carolina on March 17, 1945, the daughter of Walter Frank and Mary Louise (McMillian) Canady Jr.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Bobby, Johnny and Hal, and one sister, Sophie.
Survivors include her husband, Jesse Britt Sr; daughter, Shelia Strickland and husband, Jim; son, Jesse Britt Jr. and wife, Denise; sister, Mittie Elliott and husband, Glenn; two grandsons, Dustin Strickland and Walter Strickland and wife, Ashley; granddaughter, Madison Britt; and great grandson, Mason Strickland.
A Graveside service will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Green Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Parkton, NC with Pastor Steve Kirk officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved