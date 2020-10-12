Betty Ruth BrittHope Mills—Betty Ruth Britt, 75, passed away at her home on October 10, 2020. She was born in North Carolina on March 17, 1945, the daughter of Walter Frank and Mary Louise (McMillian) Canady Jr.Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Bobby, Johnny and Hal, and one sister, Sophie.Survivors include her husband, Jesse Britt Sr; daughter, Shelia Strickland and husband, Jim; son, Jesse Britt Jr. and wife, Denise; sister, Mittie Elliott and husband, Glenn; two grandsons, Dustin Strickland and Walter Strickland and wife, Ashley; granddaughter, Madison Britt; and great grandson, Mason Strickland.A Graveside service will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Green Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Parkton, NC with Pastor Steve Kirk officiating.