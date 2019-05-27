|
Betty Sosa
Fayetteville—Mrs. Betty Lou Sosa, 89, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.
Betty was born in Lancaster, SC on December 15, 1929 to the late Lionel and Rettie Mae Steele Hallman. She worked as a clerk in a Drug Store before retiring. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Kay Campbell, 4 brothers, Butch Hartis, Morrison Hallman, Junior Hallman and Franklin Hallman.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Steven V. Sosa of Fayetteville; 2 sons, Steven V. Sosa Jr. (Cindy) of Fayetteville and Michael Sosa (Steve Michael Ides) of California; 3 daughters, Gail Purgason (Neil) of Dallas, Tx, Sandra Sosa of Fayetteville and Shannon Vonhagel (James) of Churchill, MD; grandchildren, Jonathan Purgason, Vincent Purgason, Katherine Sosa, Evan Campbell and Tyler Vonhagel; great grandchildren, Clive Purgason, Milo Purgason and many extended family members.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304
Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Fort Bragg Main Post Chapel, BLDG 3313, 118-128 Sedgewick Street. Fort Bragg, NC 28307.
Burial will follow at 12:00 noon in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg BLVD. Fort Bragg, NC 28301.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 27 to May 28, 2019