Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400

Betty West


1932 - 2020
Betty West Obituary
Betty West
Fayetteville—Mrs. Betty Weaver West, 87 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. West was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of John W. Weaver, Sr. and Ethyl Yates Weaver. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother John Weaver, Jr., and a sister, Ann Weaver Connelly.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Franklin D. West, Sr. of the home; one daughter, AnneMarie Ziegler (Paul) of Fayetteville; one son Franklin D. West, Jr. (Sharon) of Fayetteville; one granddaughter April Lyle Utz (Greg) of Raleigh; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM Wednesday at Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
