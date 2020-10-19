Bettye Matthews

Stedman—Mrs. Bettye Kelly Matthews, 80 of Stedman passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, Oct. 22 at Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Travis Hoke and Rev. Jerry Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 10:50 AM prior to the graveside in the Magnolia Baptist Church.

Mrs. Matthews was a native of Durham County, the daughter of the William Henry and Vida Woody Kelly. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Wesley Ransom Matthews. She was a retired school teacher with the Moore and Cumberland County School Systems. She was also a member of Magnolia Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Lynette Matthews Clark and husband, Mark and Kelly Denise Matthews all of Pinehurst; three grandchildren, Garrett Clark, Matthew Noonan and wife, Lauren and Benjamin Noonan and fiance, Danielle Hotchkiss; three great grandchildren, Isabelle, Henry and Jack.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store