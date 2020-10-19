1/
Bettye Matthews
1940 - 2020
Stedman—Mrs. Bettye Kelly Matthews, 80 of Stedman passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, Oct. 22 at Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Travis Hoke and Rev. Jerry Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 10:50 AM prior to the graveside in the Magnolia Baptist Church.
Mrs. Matthews was a native of Durham County, the daughter of the William Henry and Vida Woody Kelly. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Wesley Ransom Matthews. She was a retired school teacher with the Moore and Cumberland County School Systems. She was also a member of Magnolia Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynette Matthews Clark and husband, Mark and Kelly Denise Matthews all of Pinehurst; three grandchildren, Garrett Clark, Matthew Noonan and wife, Lauren and Benjamin Noonan and fiance, Danielle Hotchkiss; three great grandchildren, Isabelle, Henry and Jack.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
