Beverlie Floyd
Fairmont — Beverlie Broadhead Floyd, age 78, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her home in Fairmont.
Mrs. Floyd was born March 26, 1941 in Lawrence, MA. to the late Frank Broadhead, Sr. and Claire Keraghan Broadhead.
She was employed as an elementary teacher with the Public Schools of Robeson County for 31 years. She was an avid reader, a retired member of the Sidney Lanier Book Club, and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved working in her yard and was devoted to her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Floyd, Jr.
She is survived by two sons, Robert O. Floyd, III and his wife, Beth, and Mark L. Floyd, all of Fairmont; two grandchildren, Kerri Floyd and John Robert Floyd both of Fairmont; a great-grandson, Bentley Floyd of Fairmont; two brothers, Frank Broadhead, Jr. and his wife Francine of Royal Palm Beach, Fl. and Donald Broadhead and his wife Lorraine of Jamestown, NY.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.
A Graveside service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Beverlie's name may be Trinity United Methodist Church 307 Trinity St. Fairmont, N.C.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019