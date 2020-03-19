|
|
Beverly Ellen Chadd
Houston, Texas—Beverly Ellen Gilman Chadd, 83, of Houston, Texas, entered peacefully into eternal life on March 17, 2020. Beverly was born in Los Angeles, California on September 25, 1936 to Joseph and Eleanore Gilman but was raised by her father from the age of 5. Beverly married Charles Chadd on September 5, 1954; they were married for 64 years until his passing in October 2018.
Beverly was the consummate example of strength, elegance and grace. She was intelligent and very well-spoken, qualities which lent themselves well to her work (American Welding Alloys and Harris County Precinct 3) and volunteer opportunities (Office of George H.W. Bush, Magic Circle Republican Women's Club, Texas Federation of Republican Women). Above all, she fiercely loved her family, her friends and her country. She was a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Valerie Edwards (Wes); her son, Alan Chadd (Tina); and her grandchildren, Trent, Kevin and Ryan Edwards and Lark and Lyla Chadd; sister, Linda Wheeler Gurnick (Ron).
A committal service for Beverly will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2 pm. A memorial service will be held in Houston, Texas at a later date.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
