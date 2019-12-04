Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
(315) 258-9101
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
View Map

Beverly McCarthy


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly McCarthy Obituary
Beverly McCarthy
Moravia—Beverly McCarthy, 86, of Moravia, formerly of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on December 2, 2019 at her home. Born in Watertown on August 20, 1933, Beverly was the daughter of the late Charles and Claire Brilbeck Weed. In her early years she worked as a secretary at John Deere Equitable Insurance Company. Once her children were born she stayed home to care for them. Beverly enjoyed traveling, reading and volunteering for meals on wheels. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Auburn and a former member of the Campground United Methodist Church in NC. Beverly was an avid sports fan, especially of Syracuse Basketball. She loved to socialize with friends and family and was always happy to meet new people.
Beverly is survived by her children, Lisa McCarthy (Kevin Caza) and Patrick McCarthy, her adopted Caza Family who affectionately referred to her as "little granny", and whom she loved deeply, her sister, Charlene Weed, John Corey, who held a special place in her heart and her two furbabies, Sunny and George and countless other friends and family members. Beverly will be truly missed by all. Along with her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her husband, John McCarthy in 2015, her brothers, Richard, Ronald and David Weed, and her special aunt, Katie Carpenter.
Calling hours for Beverly will be held on Sunday, December 8 from 2-5 pm in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 am with the burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or Home Stretch Dog Haven.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -