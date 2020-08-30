Bias M. Edge JuniorFayetteville—Bias Melton Edge (Junior) of Fayetteville, NC passed away on August 29, 2020, after an extended illness. He was 79 years old. Mr. Edge was born and raised in Massey Hill and graduated as a stand out athlete from Massey Hill High School in 1959. Upon graduation, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he led his team as quarterback to a 1963 Gator Bowl victory – one of the highlights of his athletic career. After college, he and his wife returned to Fayetteville to raise their two children and, as many would remember, serve as a mainstay of LaFayette Bowling Lanes for years. He was proud of his community, serving on several boards including the Fayetteville City School Board, the North Carolina Boxing Commission and Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville. He was also awarded the distinguished Order of the Long Leaf Pine. While Mr. Edge's accomplishments were many, his true mark lies with his family, whom he taught the meaning of humility, strength and perseverance. Although grand in stature, he was far more grand in his gentle spirit and kind nature, and will be greatly missed.A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and mentor to many, Mr. Edge is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Iuliucci Edge, his son Bias Melton Edge, III (Trey) and wife Kensley Lancaster Edge, daughter Karly Edge Walker and husband, Mark Walker; five treasured grandchildren, Emma Caroline Edge, Ashton Edge, Drew Walker, Kara Walker, and Mason Walker; five siblings, Sara Edge Piland, Carey Edge and wife Nancy, Steve Edge and wife Bonnie, Sue Edge Spruill and husband Vernon, Greg Edge and wife Mary Lou. Nine nieces and nephews round out the Edge Family, and he loved them all.A private graveside ceremony will be held on September 1, 2020, at Lafayette Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Kiwanis Club of Fayetteville, NC.