Bill Altman, Sr.
Fayetteville—Everett Clark "Bill" Altman, Sr., 89, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
He was born in Rocky Mount, NC on May 18, 1930, to the late Mary Alice and Burchell Everett Altman.
After serving in the Air Force, Bill, dedicated his career to his company, Eastern Turf Equipment, Inc.
Left to cherish Bill's memory is his wife, Katie Ruth Altman; daughter, Tracy Altman Bacani and husband Ron of North Myrtle Beach, SC; son, Everett Clark Altman, Jr. and wife Molly of Eastover; grandsons, Cole, Conner, and Christopher; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Clark and Callan.
Flowers or a contribution to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Westmount Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28305 are welcome.
The family will welcome friends from 6 to 8pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. A funeral is planned for noon on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. The service will conclude with a burial at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019