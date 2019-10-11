|
Bill "Billy" Monroe Harrington
Vass—Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Billy "Bill" Monroe Harrington, 93, of Vass, NC, passed away in his residence on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
He served over 21 years in the Navy, during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. After his service in the Navy he worked 13 years for the state of Minnesota at the training school in Redwing, MN. Afterward, he moved to Spout Springs, NC to be close to his family where he lived for the rest of his life.
Billy was active with the , both in Minnesota and in NC, in Minnesota with Chapter #5, and in NC with Chapter #83 in Aberdeen, NC. He served as Commander of both chapters, Past Commander, travelling throughout the country in support of the .
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Marie Harrington Bilger.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra Suits Harrington; daughters, Anna Lea Harrington, Karen Kole, Cathy Kilmer, Vicky Adams, and Shellie Grimes; sons, Fred Harrington and Paul Heuft; brother, Ray Harrington; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service and interment with military honors will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Noon at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg, NC. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019