Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Billie Edward Long


1932 - 2019
Billie Edward Long Obituary
Billie Edward Long
Fayetteville—Billie Edward Long Sr., 87, of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Billie was born May 13, 1932 in Donaldsonville, Georgia to the late Bonnie Mae and Floyd Long. He was preceded in death by his son, Jimmie Ferrell Long and a grandson, Kenneth Michael Williams.
Billie was an Army veteran and retired as a Staff Sergeant.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at Cross Creek Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1-2:00 p.m.
Billie is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Gwendolyn "Gwen" Long of the home; son, Billy Edward Long Jr. of Fayetteville; daughters, Theresa L. Williams of Fayetteville, Brenda Long of Fayetteville, Debra Capps of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Carla Johnston and her husband Donald of North Myrtle Beach, SC; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 23 to June 24, 2019
