Billie Gaskins Evans
Fayetteville—Billie Jeanette Gaskins Evans, 89, of Fayetteville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Born in Lake City, SC, she is the daughter of the late Major and Ruby Gaskins. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Garland Dexter Evans, Sr. and brother, Jack Gaskins.
Billie worked for Belk Hensdale Tallywood for many years. She loved to travel, had a green thumb in gardening, and was a great cook. She was a faithful member of Faymont Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and was a faithful friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Debbie Livingston; five sons, Garland Evans, Jr. and wife Evelyn, James Evans and wife Tommie, Tim Evans, Anthony Evans, and Chris Evans and wife Angie; brother, Burns Gaskins and wife Connie; six grandchildren, Lisa Stanton, Zach and Caleb Evans, Elizabeth Santos, and Joshua and Jessica Evans; six great grandchildren, Dalton Stanton, Nola Santos, Alex Santos, Noah Evans, Roc Evans, and Elizabeth Evans.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Faymont Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Ramsey Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faymont Baptist Church Building Fund, 3663 Cumberland Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020