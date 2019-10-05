|
|
Billie Monroe
Red Springs—Billie Bonise Monroe, 79, of Red Springs, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 2nd.
Billie was born on November 4th, 1939 in Hoke County, NC to Doc and Ardenia Monroe. Billie was a graduate of Hoke High School in Raeford. He worked at Burlington for over 25 years. After retiring, he loved being in his garden and attending to his fruit trees and beloved grape vines.
Billie was preceded in death by his parents Doc and Ardenia Monroe, his brother Horce Monroe, his sister Catherine McNeill Brown and his sister Linda Clark. Billie is survived by his only child, Harriett Yvette Thompson (Marvin), and the joys of his life, his grandsons Airman Justyn W. Johnson of Yokota, Japan and Xavier Thompson of Southern Pines; a step – daughter Teniyah Thompson of Whisette, NC, his brother Bobby Monroe (Doris) of Capitol Heights, MD, his sister Nancy Troy of Philadelphia, PA and Joan Monroe of Landover, MD.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheiners Association, 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019