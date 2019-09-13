Home

Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
600 W. Main St.
Sanford, NC 27332
919-774-1111
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lemon Springs Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Lemon Springs Baptist Church

Billy Deal


1947 - 2019
Billy Deal Obituary
Billy Deal
Sanford—Billy Lewis Deal, age 72, of Sanford, NC, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.
He was born in Lee County, NC on July 11, 1947 to the late John Mack Deal and Mary Elizabeth Campbell Deal. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Billy Lewis Deal Jr. "Scooter"; and brothers Connie Mack Deal and John Wayne Deal. Billy was a sales representative for a janitorial service company.
He is survived by a son Chad M. Deal and wife Sherry of Sanford; daughter Crystal Deal White and husband Jean-Henri of Sanford; brothers Jacky Deal and wife Jane of Fayetteville, Ronald Deal and wife Gloria of Sanford, Eddie Deal of Sanford; sister Sue Treece and husband Terry of Sanford; grandchildren Joshua White, Christine White, Andrew Deal, Erick Deal, Abby Deal and great-grandchildren Joshua White Jr. and Oakley Bowden.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 15th from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Lemon Springs Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Anthony Foley officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneral home.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
