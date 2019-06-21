|
Billy Henry Manning
Fayetteville—SFC Billy H. Manning was born in Greenville, Texas September 23, 1929 to the late Kate Manning Johnson and Raymond Manning. He departed this life in his home on Monday June 17, 2019. Billy was preceded in death by his sister Gladys Manning, wife Willie Hodges Manning, and sons John Selester Manning, Raymond Manning and Sammie Morrison.
Billy completed his education in Topeka, Kansas after his family relocated there. He enlisted in the US Air Force upon leaving school. Upon discharge he then enlisted into the US Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Known as a "good" soldier, Billy's military career spanned nearly 23 years to include a tour in Vietnam. Upon retirement he and his family lived in Spring Lake where he immediately became an integral part of the community. He trained as an HVAC technician and became a volunteer fireman for the town and later joining the police force as an officer. He went on to become the first Black Chief of Police, was elected to the Board of Alderman and as the first Black mayor. Upon leaving the political arena he worked as a deputy for the Cumberland County Sheriffs Department.
Billy served on numerous boards in the community over the years and received a wide array of awards and decorations. He was a member of the VFW, "Triple Nickle", the Masons(Eureka Lodge #3 F&M PHA), and the Shriners(Kindah Temple#62 A.E.M.O.N.M.S.PHA).
By his presence Billy commanded respect and loyalty. He leaves a legacy of love and caring to his loved ones: wife Virginia Manning; daughters Rita Bell(Wilbur), CMS Tijuana Hannibal; brother Donald Johnson(Mercedes); eight grandchildren; goddaughter Karla Jones; two special daughters Nettie Hood and Densie Lucas and a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 12 Noon at St. Ann Catholic Church, 365 Cool Spring Street, Fayetteville NC. Viewing to be held on Monday June 24, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations to made to the and the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 21 to June 22, 2019