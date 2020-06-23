Billy L. Jones
North Myrtle Beach, SC—Billy L. Jones, 89, passed away on June 20th, 2020. He was born December 21, 1930 in Stedman, NC to Stacey and Ora Mae Jones.
Billy attended Stedman High School. In 1953 he married Barbara Jean Whitaker. Together they raised 2 sons and a daughter. Billy proudly served in the US Army for 30 years as a Green Beret. After 3 tours in Vietnam, he retired in 1979 as a Command Sergeant Major. Billy was a decorated Veteran including a Purple Heart, Bronze Star with Valor and the Army Commendation Medal with Valor.
After retirement Billy and Barbara enjoyed playing golf and camping at Briarcliffe RV Resort where they made many friends and great memories. Billy was also an avid fan of the North Carolina Tarheels.
Left to honor Billy and remember him are his wife Barbara; a son Tony; a daughter Karen (Richard); grandchildren Kristen (Kenneth), Caleb (Madeline), Timmy (Aisha), Amanda (Jeremy); and 9 great grandchildren Chase, Rhys, Alex, Will, Jeremiah, Julian, Jameson, Kensley and Emilee. Billy is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and a son, Greg.
Billy will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Folds of Honor, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.