Billy "Bill" Nobles

Fayetteville —Mr. Billy (Bill) Norman Nobles, 79, of Fayetteville North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Bill was a gentle hearted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He dearly loved children and had a way of winning the respect and hearts of everyone he met. In high school he was voted "All Columbus County" in football. He earned a bachelor's degree in education from Elon University, masters and sixth year advanced degrees from East Carolina University. Bill was also a member of Phi Delta Kappa Honor Society. He worked 34 years as a teacher and principal in the Cumberland County school system retiring in 1996. Bill set his standards high and always lived by his personal and professional values. His way meant being a strong leader with southern gentleman ways. Bill was a long-time member of Haymount United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends at his favorite spot in Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina. Billy was a good man and he will be truly missed by all. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sondra Mooney Nobles; two sons, John and Karen Nobles and Joey and Sherry Nobles; Grandchildren, Amanda Nobles, John Nobles Jr., Zachary Nobles and Olivia Costantino, Emily Nobles and William Nobles; Great Granddaughter, Milani Nobles-Costantino; and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, James and Grettie Nobles; brother, Rossie Nobles, and sister, Estamae Pate. Memorials may be made to Haymount United Methodist Church or Boys and Girls Home of Lake Waccamaw, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Haymount United Methodist Church on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (1700 Fort Bragg Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28303). The public is invited with visitation following the service at H.U.M.C. and at home.



