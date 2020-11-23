Billy R. BurneyFayetteville—Billy Ray Burney, 77, of Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.Born in Cumberland County, Billy is the son of the late Leighton and Mildred Burney. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sons, Donovan and Sean Leighton Burney.Billy is survived by his wife, Deborah Burney; son, John Andrew Burney; sister, Louise Burney May; grandsons, Matthew, Noah, Chase, and Joshua Burney; niece, Martha Lynn Langholz; and nephews, Brian Wood and Allen May.A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.Billy lived his life "cowboy strong". He worked all his life as a pipeline welder and dearly loved his family, especially his grandsons. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.