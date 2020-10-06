1/
Billy Ray Fisher
1935 - 2020
Billy Ray Fisher
Bladenboro—Billy Ray Fisher, 85, of Bladenboro passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Miller Fisher, grandson Trent Fisher Sessoms, parents, Otis N. Fisher Sr., and Rose Lewis Fisher Vaught. Billy leaves behind his fiancé Christine Richardson of Bladenboro; children: Bill Fisher (Jeannie), Audra Bateman (Jon) of Bladenboro and Maria Sherrill (Josh) of Newton, Miss Richardson's children: Christy Hales (David) of Bladenboro and Terry Richardson (Anita) of Bladenboro, brother Otis Fisher (LaVonne) of Greensboro, two sisters, Betty Jo Cain (Glenn) of Bladenboro, Shirley Bridger (Charles) of Bladenboro, grandchildren: Madison McKnight (Shane), Peyton Fisher, Taylor Sessoms and fiance` Josh Skipper, Evan Sherrill, Hannah Sherrill and Maggie Sherrill, two great granddaughters, Kaylee and Kinsley and Miss Richardson's grandchildren, Cassidy Hales, Casey Hales, Camryn Hales, Jeremy Richardson and Tera Kelly (Matt) and her great grandchildren, Gavin, Gwenith, Logan and Liam. He also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
As an icon in the local community, Billy served many roles including business owner, volunteer fireman, Rotary Club member and Blade We Care. Billy will always be remembered for his contagious smile, his kind and generous heart, love of family, golf and all things Tar Heel. He had an amazing sense of humor, a rapier wit, and was always ready with a smile, joke and hug. Billy had an amazing life and a truly golden final act. He was healthy and active until the very end. He shot a 79 on the golf course the day before he passed away, and left this world peacefully in his favorite recliner watching his beloved Tar Heels. He was a one of a kind southern gentleman and will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Bladenboro. The service may be viewed at 4 pm on First Baptist Church of Bladenboro Facebook live or go to website fbcbladenboro.org. A public graveside service will be held at 5 pm at Pine Crest Cemetery in Bladenboro with Rev. Samuel VanSlyke officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Bladenboro, P.O. Box 176, Bladenboro, NC 28320, Southeastern Carolina Crossroads, 1086 Susie Sandhill Rd, Elizabethtown, NC 28337 or Boys and Girls Homes of NC, 400 Flemington Dr, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
