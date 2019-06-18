|
Billy Ray Mullis
Fayetteville—Billy R. Mullis, 90, of Chesapeake Rd, Fayetteville, NC, passed away Nov. 15, 2018.
The memorial service for Mr. Mullis will be a graveside service at Carolina Memorial Park, 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019. Pastor Todd Davis will officiate. Military graveside rights will be provided by the Cabarrus County Veteran's Honor Guard.
Billy was born in Concord, NC to the late George W. and Callie Herrin Mullis. He was predeceased by brothers Harold and Don, and sister Maxine. His remaining brother, Kenneth passed shortly after Billy on Nov. 30, 2018. Billy's survivors are sister-in-laws Margaret Mullis (Harold), Doris Mullis (Don), Shelbia Mullis (Kenneth) and brother-in-law R.A. Plummer (Maxine), all of Concord, NC.
Billy was a retired staff sergeant from the Air Force. He then worked for the US Postal service in Fayetteville and retired from there as well. He was active in giving to many charities. He was a kind and generous man to those he loved. Billy had a beloved dog, Dru, given to him by his close friend, Brenda. Dru was 15yrs of age, and we believe that age and a broken heart caused her to pass shortly after Billy. Her ashes are contained with Billy so they will be together again. Billy is loved and missed by his family and friends.
Gordon Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant is serving the Mullis family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com. The address for Carolina Memorial Park is: 601 Mt. Olivet Rd, Concord, NC 28025. Entrance to gravesite can be accessed by the third or fourth drive on the left off Mt. Olivet Rd (from Hwy 29).
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 18 to June 19, 2019