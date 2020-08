Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy Ray Quesenberry

Fayetteville—Billy Ray Quesenberry passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

He is preceded by his parents, Dillard and Bina Quesenberry. He is survived by his lifetime companion, Delores Quesenberry of the home.

Bill was a retired postal employee with thirty years of service and a U.S. Army Veteran who served as a combat medic in Vietnam.

A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



