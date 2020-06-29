Billy Rogers Kelly
Raeford—Mr. Billy Rogers Kelly of Raeford went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 93.
Mr. Kelly was born in Cumberland County on April 30, 1927, to the late Virgil Franklin Kelly and Katherine Rothwell Kelly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Johnson Kelly. He was a member of the Raeford Presbyterian Church. Mr. Kelly was employed with M & O Chevrolet in Fayetteville for over 45 years before he retired. He served in the US Navy during WWII.
He is survived by two daughters, Carol K. Wilhelm and her husband Thomas of Fayetteville, NC and Nancy K. Capps and her husband Tim of Fayetteville, NC; four grandchildren, Tim Capps, Chrissy Nolan and her husband Ralph, Craig Capps and Laura Jimenez and her husband Jose; three great grandchildren, Chase, Hunter and Paisley Nolan; His additional family includes, Marianne Baker and Shirley Wright and her husband Bobby and Margaret Johnson all of Raeford, NC; four nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 pm Thursday July 2, 2020 in the John C. Ropp Fellowship Hall in the Raeford Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Raeford Presbyterian Church with Pastor Becky Durham officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Cross Cemetery # 3 in Fayetteville.
Memorials may be made to Raeford Presbyterian Church, P.O. 1570, Raeford, NC 28376
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.