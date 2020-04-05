|
Billy Vance Cain
Fayetteville—Mr. William Vance "Billy" Cain, 80, of Fayetteville passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at his residence.
Billy was born May 14, 1939 in Fayetteville where he remained a lifelong resident. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Yvonne Cain.
Billy started his business Cain Electric Co., Inc. by working out of his garage before incorporating the business on January 1, 1967. He would continue to serve the Fayetteville community as the owner and operator of Cain Electric Co., Inc. until his retirement. He was a faithful member of Northwood Temple for many years. Billy was fond of supporting several charities including , The , and Falcon Children's Home. He was a member and supporter of the National Rifle Association and an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Those who knew Billy will remember seeing him in his red Ford truck with his fur companion of almost 20 years, Dude Cain.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Denise Cain Morey; two sons Michael V. Cain and Kelly B. Cain; four grandchildren Elizabeth Cain Uxer, Elaina Cain, Grayson Cain, and Eli Cain; three great-grandchildren John Andrew Uxer, Sydney Elizabeth Uxer, and Olivia Nicole Uxer; and his sister Nancy Connelly.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday April 7 at Lafayette Memorial Park with Dr. John Hedgepeth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Falcon Children's Home at P.O. Box 39 Falcon, NC 28342.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020