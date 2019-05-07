|
|
Blake Tercero
Spring Lake—Blake Kristopher Tercero, 29, of Spring Lake, NC, formerly of Prescott, AZ, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Raleigh, NC.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Army for ten years as an Airborne Ranger. He enjoyed connecting with his brothers through online gaming. Most recently he developed a passion for motorcycles but his greatest love in life was for his daughter, Persephone.
Blake was survived by his father, Mario Tercero of Midland, TX; mother, Stella Caligiuri and Dad, Dennis Caligiuri of Prescott, AZ; brother, Mark Tercero of Chandler, AZ and Michael Caligiuri of Prescott, AZ; sister, Iva Tirres of Litchfield Park, AZ; and a daughter Persephone Marie Tercero of Fayetteville, NC.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake, NC.
Online condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 7 to May 8, 2019