Blake Tercero


1989 - 2019
Blake Tercero Obituary
Blake Tercero
Spring Lake—Blake Kristopher Tercero, 29, of Spring Lake, NC, formerly of Prescott, AZ, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Raleigh, NC.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Army for ten years as an Airborne Ranger. He enjoyed connecting with his brothers through online gaming. Most recently he developed a passion for motorcycles but his greatest love in life was for his daughter, Persephone.
Blake was survived by his father, Mario Tercero of Midland, TX; mother, Stella Caligiuri and Dad, Dennis Caligiuri of Prescott, AZ; brother, Mark Tercero of Chandler, AZ and Michael Caligiuri of Prescott, AZ; sister, Iva Tirres of Litchfield Park, AZ; and a daughter Persephone Marie Tercero of Fayetteville, NC.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 7 to May 8, 2019
