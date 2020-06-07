Blanche L. Coleman
Blanche L. Coleman
FAYETTEVILLE— Blanche L. Coleman, 74, passed June 4, 2020. Visitation Tuesday June 9, 2020 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel 2010 Murchison Rd. Fayetteville, Funeral: Wednesday June 10, 2020 11:00 AM. Funeral will be held at Spring Branch AME Zion 1205 Spring Branch Rd. Tar Hill, NC Burial: Spring Branch AME Zion Cemetery.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Colvin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 488-6047
