Bob (RJ) Nail
Fayetteville—Bob (RJ) Nail, 85, was born March 25, 1934, in Carroll County, Mississippi. He went peacefully to his eternal heavenly home on September 12, 2019.
Bob is survived by Sarah Bishop Nail, his wife of 53 years; and their daughter, Bobbie Nail Mosher and husband David of Fayetteville. Also surviving from a previous marriage are children, Pamela Nail Park of San Angelo, TX; and Robert Michael Nail of Biloxi, MS.; and grandchildren, Dalton, Trinity, and Michael Mosher and Jeremy Nail. He is also survived by his sisters, Mattie, Eurdis, Laverne, Odell, and Diane all of Mississippi.
Bob proudly served and retired from the US Air Force as well as retiring from the Cumberland County Schools. Until his last year, he continued his hard-work ethic and love for the Eastover community by working for the Town of Eastover and actively serving the Eastover Civic Club. Bob also had been active in Northwood Temple, was a founding member of Covenant Love Church, and was a current member of Temple Baptist Church.
A memorial service for Bob will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Al Brice officiating. The family will be receiving friends and guests after the service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019