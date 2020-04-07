|
|
Bobbie Eugene Duke
Fayetteville—Bobbie Eugene Duke, age 88, of Fayetteville passed away peacefully April 6, 2020 at North Chase Rehab & Nursing in Wilmington, NC.
He was born November 19, 1931 in Okahumpka, Florida the son of the late Elizabeth Keene Kitchens. Also preceding him in death is brother, Marvin David Duke.
Bobbie honorably served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. Following his military service he worked as a Fire Fighter at the Fayetteville Fire Department and the Fort Bragg Fire Department for over 25 years until retirement. In his spare time he enjoyed fixing things and building homes in the Fayetteville area. Bobbie was always lending a helping hand to anyone in need.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 68 years, Betty R. Duke of the home; daughters, Annette Wheeler and husband Tommy and Carolyn White and husband David both of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren, Sue Gallien (Joe), Jennifer Dinner (Josh), Jaime Baker (Lenny), and Crystal Hill (William); great grandchildren, Colton and Vince Cuevas, Devon and Cody Gallien, Brianna and Megan Pons, Sierra and Makayla Dinner, Sarah and Andrew Baker, and Adeline Hill; great-great grandchildren, CJ and Kyle Cuevas; brothers, Joe Duke (Carolyn) and Leon Duke (Sally) both of Florida; sister, Annie Beth Hooppell of Florida; and numerous other loving family and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of North Chase Rehab and Nursing for their compassionate care of Bobbie and his friends for their phone calls and prayers.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020