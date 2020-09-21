Bobbie Jo AllmanFayetteville—Bobbie Jo (Sewell) Allman, 55, of Fayetteville passed away at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Friday, September 11, 2020.Bobbie was a devoted housewife and mother and raised many children, not just her own. She was a good ol' country girl and her country cooking will be missed. She loved and would help everyone she met.Bobbie is survived by her husband, Ralph of the home; son, Dustin Allman of Spring Lake; daughters, Jessica (Richard) Finn of Anderson Creek and Rachael Allman of Sanford; sisters, Charlene (Charlie) Williams and Tracy (Laddie) Horne both of LInden and Michelle Boone of Spring Lake; and 4 grandchildren.There will be a Celebration of Life at the home of Sandra Allman, 35 Buddy Barefoot Road, Spring Lake, NC 28390 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.