|
|
Bobbie Lou Grimes
Hope Mills — Bobbie Lou Grimes passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1934 to Fairley James Jackson and Mary Elizabeth Bullock. Left to cherish her memory are her three sisters: Mollie Ann Jackson Dunn, Willard Patricia Jackson Davis, and Fairlyn Gail Jackson Montella. Mrs. Grimes also leaves behind four children: David Elwin Grimes, Jr., Fairley James Grimes, Labon Charles Grimes, and Elizabeth Naomi Grimes Fisher, as well as seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Bobbie Lou was preceded in death by her parents, her cherished Aunt Willard Pate (Wee-Wee), and her sister, Daisy Bennett Jackson Trogdon. The visitation for Bobbie Lou Grimes will be at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 1-2 p.m. with the service to follow at 2 p.m.. Rev. Neil Smith will be officiating. The burial will be in Adcox Cemetery, directly behind Reeves Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to COTTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in memory of Bobbie Lou Grimes, or to the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019