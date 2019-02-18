|
Bobby Brown
Spring Lake—Bobby Glenn Brown, 82, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Womack Army Medical Center on Fort Bragg, NC. He was born on March 31, 1936. His nickname was the "Silver Fox".
Bobby was a Staff Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force and served in Korea. He enjoyed drag racing and was a N. H. R. A. record holder in 1967. His favorite car was the "Goldfinger". One of his cars, the "Boogeyman", is now owned by Tom Gibb of New York.
Through the years, Bobby was a manager of the Suit Outlet and salesman at Camperland, both of Winston Salem. He was a car wholesaler/retailer in Winston Salem, Spring Lake and Fayetteville. He really enjoyed restoring older cars.
One of his passions was customizing and detailing his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He toured the United States with his wife, Donna, and other Harley owners. Bobby loved the wind beneath his wings each time he rode his Harley, especially on Route 66. He also enjoyed the toy run for the children each Christmas.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Black Brown and his father, Robert Brown. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of fifty-seven years, Donna Langley Brown; daughters, Sonya B. Roberts and husband, David B. Roberts; and Tina R. Brown; a granddaughter, Brandy L. Cook; and grandsons, Shawn D. Roberts and Tyler G. Roberts, all of Spring Lake, NC.
As a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spring Lake, the funeral will be held there on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at LaFayette Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019