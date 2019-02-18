Home

POWERED BY

Services
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Spring Lake, NC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
LaFayette Memorial Park

Bobby Brown


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby Brown Obituary
Bobby Brown
Spring Lake—Bobby Glenn Brown, 82, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Womack Army Medical Center on Fort Bragg, NC. He was born on March 31, 1936. His nickname was the "Silver Fox".
Bobby was a Staff Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force and served in Korea. He enjoyed drag racing and was a N. H. R. A. record holder in 1967. His favorite car was the "Goldfinger". One of his cars, the "Boogeyman", is now owned by Tom Gibb of New York.
Through the years, Bobby was a manager of the Suit Outlet and salesman at Camperland, both of Winston Salem. He was a car wholesaler/retailer in Winston Salem, Spring Lake and Fayetteville. He really enjoyed restoring older cars.
One of his passions was customizing and detailing his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He toured the United States with his wife, Donna, and other Harley owners. Bobby loved the wind beneath his wings each time he rode his Harley, especially on Route 66. He also enjoyed the toy run for the children each Christmas.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Black Brown and his father, Robert Brown. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of fifty-seven years, Donna Langley Brown; daughters, Sonya B. Roberts and husband, David B. Roberts; and Tina R. Brown; a granddaughter, Brandy L. Cook; and grandsons, Shawn D. Roberts and Tyler G. Roberts, all of Spring Lake, NC.
As a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spring Lake, the funeral will be held there on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at LaFayette Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.