Bobby Farrell Johnson
St. Pauls—Bobby Farrell Johnson, 78, of St. Pauls, NC departed this life on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born September 24, 1941 in Robeson County to the late William Carey Johnson and Mary Humphrey Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patsy Hester Johnson of the home, son, Jason F. Johnson of Fayetteville, NC, and sisters, Margaret Everette, Freida Johnson and Martha West. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Carey Johnson, Jr. and sisters, Wilma Penfield, Peggy Hall and Lois Council. Bobby served in many positions with Robeson County Public School from 1970-2000. He enjoyed church, sports and helping others. He especially enjoyed helping young people find their way. Memorial contributions may be made to the RE Hooks Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church, 302 South 2nd Street, St. Pauls, NC 28384 or to the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 West 5th Street, Lumberton, NC 28358. Family will receive friends Saturday February 29, 2020 from 11:00 am-12:00 noon at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with a Celebration of Life service at 12:00 noon in the Church Sanctuary.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020