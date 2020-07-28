Bobby Gene Alexander, Sr.Fayetteville—Bobby Gene Alexander, Sr, 85, passed away July 27, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Mamie Carr (Erik), Robin Jolly (Junior), and Jean Cottrell (Allen); his son Bobby Alexander, Jr; his grandchildren, Christopher Enos, Brandon Enos, Michael Jolly, Buddy Jolly, Louisa Latch Goldburg, and Stacy Latch Marohl. Bobby also leaves behind several great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.Bobby enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he worked as a Maintenance Superintendent with the Cumberland County Board of Education for 40 years.There will be a visitation for Bobby Alexander, Sr. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. The service will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 AM at Reeves Funeral Home chapel, with burial to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park West in Fayetteville, NC.