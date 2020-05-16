|
|
Bobby Grey Deaver
Wilmington—Bobby Grey Deaver, 87, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Bobby was born on December 4, 1932 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to Enoch Edward Deaver, Jr. and Myrtle Margaret (Phillips) Deaver.
He was predeceased by his parents and son Kipling Grey Deaver; granddaughter Mattie Grey Deaver; brother Jennings Edward Deaver; sisters Winifred Phillips Deaver and Margaret Deaver.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Myrtle Anne (Pearce) Deaver, daughters: Danni Deaver Hoefling (Randall) and Donna Deaver Burgess; sons: Edward Wood Deaver (Erica) and Benjamin Will Deaver (Ella); nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
Bobby graduated from Massey Hill High School and Louisburg College. After College he entered the Army and was a member of Company I, 15th Infantry Regiment. During this time, he was in the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After returning from the Korean War, he attended and graduated from the University of North Carolina Law School. He was an attorney with Brown, Fox, and Deaver Law Firm for many years. Bobby and Myrtle retired in the North Carolina mountain town of West Jefferson.
Bobby was a proud veteran who served his country with honor as well as his father Enoch Edward Deaver Jr. who served in WWI and his brother Jennings Edward Deaver who served in WWII and son Benjamin Will Deaver all of whom served in the USArmy.
A celebration of life will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to s Project at .
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 16 to May 17, 2020