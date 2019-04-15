Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108

Bobby M. Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bobby M. Sullivan Obituary
Bobby M. Sullivan
Fayetteville—Bobby M. Sullivan, 82, of Fayetteville, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019
Bob was born in Dickson, TN, on May 5, 1936, to the late Harvel and Edna Sullivan. Preceding him in death was his son, Todd Sullivan, and brother, Ralph Sullivan.
Bob leaves behind his wife, Martha; daughters, Gretchen McDuffie and husband Tripp of Raleigh, Karen Mercer and husband Edward of Fayetteville; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Sullivan of Wilmington; grandsons, Davis McDuffie, Alex Mercer, Drew McDuffie, Miles Mercer; sister, Lila Meek and husband Johnnie of Dickson, TN; sister-in-law, Laura B. Sullivan of Erin, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. A funeral is planned for 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Highland Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Chip Stapleton. Burial will follow at Cross Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Todd M. Sullivan Endowment at Duke Cancer Institute, 710 W. Main St. 200, Durham, NC 27701.
Online condolences may be made at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now