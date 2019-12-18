|
|
Bonnie Bell Miller
Godwin—Bonnie Bell Miller, 71, of Godwin passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2019 with her beloved family by her side at Fayetteville Manor.
Bonnie was born January 5, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Florence and Norris Bell. She was a member of South River Community Church in Wade.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm at South River Community Church in Wade with Pastor Lynn McLaurin, officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2-3:00 pm and other times at the home of Kyle and Krystal Miller, 5998 Percy Strickland Rd., Godwin, NC 28344.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Miller and Kyle Miller and his wife, Krystal of Godwin; brother, Billy Bell and wife, Carla of St. Pauls; grandchildren, Kallie, Kenzie, and Karson; aunts, Betty and Lou Ellen of Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South River Community Church, c/o Pastor Lynn McLaurin 3652 Collier Rd., Wade, NC 28395.
On line condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019