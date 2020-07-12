1/1
Boyd Spence
1935 - 2020
Boyd Spence
Lumberton—Mr. Boyd Maynard Spence, 85, of Lumberton, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Wesley Pines Retirement Home in Lumberton. He was born in Raleigh, NC on March 10, 1935 to the late Bealy Maynard Spence and the late Lavina Bryant Spence.
Boyd was previously employed as the Advertising Manager with the News & Observer, Raleigh where he worked diligently for forty-seven years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene Spence, Katherine Mashburn, Margaret Tucker, Nathan Spence and his baby sister, Maxine Spence.
Mr. Spence is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Jewell Britt Spence, Lumberton; two brothers, Ernest Spence, Greenville, NC and James Spence, Wake Forest; two sisters, Jane Barham, Wake Forest and Carolyn Doepner, Greenville, SC.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton with Rev. Mark Meadows officiating.
A Visitation will follow the services at the Graveside.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to the Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina P.O. Box 338 Thomasville, NC 27360.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Memory Gardens - Lumberton
3720 Old Whiteville Road
Lumberton, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
