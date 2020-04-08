Home

Brandon Hicks

Brandon Hicks Obituary
Brandon Hicks
Fayetteville—Mr. Brandon Kelly Hicks, known to his friends as BZO, 35, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in his home.
He is survived by his loving parents, Ed and Rocky Hicks of Sanford; 2 brothers, Donovan Irwin and his wife Wendy, Edric "EJ" Hicks, all of Fayetteville; his Grandmother, Carolyn Hicks of Millers Creek, NC, Uncle David Hicks and wife Sherry, many cousins, nephew and nieces Dionna Irwin, Josiah Washington and London Irwin, nephews Rylan and Brayden Hicks and extended family members.
A visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00 PM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
